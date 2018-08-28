Police ‘inquiries progressing’ in search to trace missing 13-year-old Beatrice Sandhu

Inquiries are “progressing” in the search to find a missing teenage girl.

Beatrice Sandhu, 13, was last seen at 10.30pm on Friday, December 21, at her home in Ship Road, Pakefield in Lowestoft.

She was discovered to be missing at 7.30am on Saturday, and police issued an appeal to help locate the teenager – who may have “travelled to the Ipswich or Diss areas.”

She is described as white, five feet tall, of slight build with very long black hair, brown eyes and a tanned complexion.

A police spokesman said: “She has connections to the Diss area and it is possible that she may have travelled there or to the Ipswich area.

“Inquiries are progressing.”

As enquiries to locate the teenager are continuing, anyone who has seen Beatrice, knows of her whereabouts or has seen a girl matching the description should contact Suffolk police on 101.