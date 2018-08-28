Search

Advanced search

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ as they issue appeal over missing man

PUBLISHED: 16:05 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:04 21 November 2018

Phillip Grimshaw, 49, from Great Yarmouth was last seen at his home address at 9am on Wednesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Police

Phillip Grimshaw, 49, from Great Yarmouth was last seen at his home address at 9am on Wednesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Norfolk Police are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing man in Great Yarmouth.

Phillip Grimshaw, 49, of Albion Road was last seen at his home address at 9am on Wednesday morning.

Phillip is described as white, approximately 5ft 11, of slim build and with short dark brown hair.

It is believed he is wearing khaki walking trousers with black patches and a black coat with white on the sleeve.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen him, or know of his whereabouts, to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 132 of 21st November.

Most Read

Five fire crews called to Sainsbury’s superstore in Norwich

Fire crews were called to Sainsbury's in Queens Road, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams.

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Updated ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Norwich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Norwich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Archant.

Video MP ‘jokes about suicide’ in House of Commons

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth Photo: House of Commons

What is happening at the empty units on this Norwich road?

Shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Andrew Fitchett

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Strictly star to Shakespeare

Anton Du Beck Credit: Supplied by Jarrolds

Video Shock and sadness as Norwich sculpture destroyed in car crash

Stuart McLaren next to the Charlotte Howarth sculpture on St Augustine's Street before it was knocked over. Photo : Steve Adams

Video Disabled woman left in ‘cold corridor’ after Greater Anglia provide no wheelchair space

Anna Wall had to spend two hours in the corridor on a Greater Anglia train as there was no wheelchair space

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast