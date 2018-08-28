Police ‘increasingly concerned’ as they issue appeal over missing man

Phillip Grimshaw, 49, from Great Yarmouth was last seen at his home address at 9am on Wednesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Norfolk Police are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing man in Great Yarmouth.

Phillip Grimshaw, 49, of Albion Road was last seen at his home address at 9am on Wednesday morning.

Phillip is described as white, approximately 5ft 11, of slim build and with short dark brown hair.

It is believed he is wearing khaki walking trousers with black patches and a black coat with white on the sleeve.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen him, or know of his whereabouts, to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 132 of 21st November.