Police image shows aftermath of crash which closed A11 for three hours

The A11 was closed for three hours near Mildenhall after a crash involving a car and lorry. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

A newly-released police image shows the aftermath of a crash between a lorry and car which closed the A11 for several hours.

The northbound carriageway of the main road had to be shut on Thursday (May 21) after the vehicles collided near the Fiveways Roundabout, Mildenhall, at around 10.15am.

The car - a silver Peugeot - was left badly damaged, while the lorry collided with the central reservation near the B1112 and jackknifed, blocking the road.

One lane of the southbound carriageway was also closed due to the resulting debris.

Suffolk police and Highways England oversaw traffic management, clean-up and recovery, before the road eventually reopened at around 1.30pm.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Friday (May 22) that nobody had been injured in the collision.

