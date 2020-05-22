Search

Advanced search

Police image shows aftermath of crash which closed A11 for three hours

PUBLISHED: 15:34 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 22 May 2020

The A11 was closed for three hours near Mildenhall after a crash involving a car and lorry. Picture: NSRAPT

The A11 was closed for three hours near Mildenhall after a crash involving a car and lorry. Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

A newly-released police image shows the aftermath of a crash between a lorry and car which closed the A11 for several hours.

The northbound carriageway of the main road had to be shut on Thursday (May 21) after the vehicles collided near the Fiveways Roundabout, Mildenhall, at around 10.15am.

The car - a silver Peugeot - was left badly damaged, while the lorry collided with the central reservation near the B1112 and jackknifed, blocking the road.

One lane of the southbound carriageway was also closed due to the resulting debris.

Suffolk police and Highways England oversaw traffic management, clean-up and recovery, before the road eventually reopened at around 1.30pm.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Friday (May 22) that nobody had been injured in the collision.

For the latest travel information, check the EDP’s live traffic map.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Wetherspoons announces safety plan for reopening pubs

A Wetherspoons pub in Norwich which will look very diffrent when it reopens after lockdown. Pic: Archant

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Key role and millions of pounds for Norfolk for coronavirus testing and tracing

Norfolk has been handed a key role over coronavirus test and tracing. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Police image shows aftermath of crash which closed A11 for three hours

The A11 was closed for three hours near Mildenhall after a crash involving a car and lorry. Picture: NSRAPT

Pensioner’s death prompts change in lorry driver training

Dudley Howe was killed after being hit by a lorry on Station Road, Attleborough, in October 2017. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Howe's family/Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich Research Park continues the fight against COVID-19

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park was set up very quickly to support the increase in testing capacity Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ikea to reopen 19 stores – but family groups not allowed in

Ikea in Norwich is one of 19 stores to reopen. Pic: Archant
Drive 24