Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 11:41 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 08 March 2019
Archant
Police are on the hunt for a silver car after it was involved in a hit and run with a motorcycle.
Officers were called to Larkman Lane, Norwich, at 7.10am today, Friday, March 8, after a motorcyclist was reportedly knocked off his bike.
The car fled the scene leaving the rider with minor injuries.
The ambulance service attended.
A fire crew from Earlham arrived at the scene at 7.15am to make the road safe after fuel had leaked from the bike.
Comments have been disabled on this article.