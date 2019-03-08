Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

Police are searching for a silver car after an incident Larkman Lane in Norwich this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

Police are on the hunt for a silver car after it was involved in a hit and run with a motorcycle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to Larkman Lane, Norwich, at 7.10am today, Friday, March 8, after a motorcyclist was reportedly knocked off his bike.

The car fled the scene leaving the rider with minor injuries.

The ambulance service attended.

A fire crew from Earlham arrived at the scene at 7.15am to make the road safe after fuel had leaked from the bike.