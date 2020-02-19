Police hunt for driver who fled after crash
PUBLISHED: 15:31 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 19 February 2020
Archant
Police are searching for a driver who crashed a van into a lamppost and fled.
The police attended the scene after a driver crashed his van into a lamppost and fled. PHOTO: Supplied
Officers were called to Pier Walk at Gorleston at 12.32pm today, February 19, after receiving reports that a driver had swerved round a street corner and lost control.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the collision, but police are working to track down the individual involved.
Officers are uncertain of his current condition.
According to a witness at the scene, the van "came around the corner at speed, lost control and hit the lamppost".
Police were working to make the scene safe after a van crashed into a lamppost on Pier Walk. PHOTO: Supplied
The witness said that the driver "ran away when people tried to check on him".
Pier Walk is still blocked off in both directions while vehicle recovery is in progress.