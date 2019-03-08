Driver flees crash on A47 while being followed by police

Police are hunting a driver who fled a crash scvene on the outskirts of King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2012

Police are hunting a driver who ran from the scene of a crash in which another driver received minor injuries this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two cars were involved in a collision on the A47, near the outskirts of King's Lynn, at around 2pm. One was being followed by police immediately beforehand.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said: “We are attending a crash at the moment on the A47 at Lower Pullover near to the Pullover Roundabout.

“The driver of one of the vehicles has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with minor head injuries.

“The other vehicle involved was being followed by police. The driver has decamped and we are now trying to trace the driver of the vehicle.”

The road remains closed. Recovery vehicles are on their way to the scene. The road is expected to reopen later this afternoon.