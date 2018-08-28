Search

Police and fire service called to A140 crash

PUBLISHED: 12:35 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 19 January 2019

The A140 at Aylsham. Photo: GOOGLE

The A140 at Aylsham. Photo: GOOGLE

Archant

Emergency services dealt with a crash and a fuel leak on a north Norfolk road last night.

Police and the fire service attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the A140 in the evening of Friday, January 18.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent a crew from Aylsham fire station to assist police with removing fuel from the road at 11.44pm.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the crew had left the scene by 12.17am.

