Police and fire service called to A140 crash
PUBLISHED: 12:35 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 19 January 2019
Archant
Emergency services dealt with a crash and a fuel leak on a north Norfolk road last night.
Police and the fire service attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the A140 in the evening of Friday, January 18.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent a crew from Aylsham fire station to assist police with removing fuel from the road at 11.44pm.
A spokesperson for the fire service said the crew had left the scene by 12.17am.