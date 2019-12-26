Person feared trapped after two car crash

A person was feared trapped in a vehicle after a crash between two cars on a Norfolk road.

Emergency services were called to Lynn Road, in Terrington St Clement, at 8.40pm on Thursday, December 26.

The crash involved a Citroen C2 and a Vauxhall Meriva and a woman was thought to have been trapped inside one of the cars.

Police and firefighters attended the scene, between Terrington St Clement and Clenchwarton, but the woman suffered only minor injuries.

Inspector John Colbert, from Norfolk Police, said officers were at the scene but the road was not closed.

He said: "Firefighters were called as originally we had reports saying a lady was trapped - but she wasn't.

"It was a two vehicle collision involving minor injuries."