Emergency services called and people evacuated from homes in Dereham

PUBLISHED: 14:09 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 05 November 2020

Emergency services were called to Becclesgate in Dereham on Thursday following reports of a large gas leak. Picture: Heidi-Marie Cocks

Emergency services were called to Becclesgate in Dereham on Thursday following reports of a large gas leak. Picture: Heidi-Marie Cocks

A “severe gas leak” has triggered a huge emergency service response and led to people to be evacuated from their homes in Dereham.

Two bodies have been found at a house in Becclesgate, Dereham after reports of a gas leak Picture: Heidi-Marie CocksTwo bodies have been found at a house in Becclesgate, Dereham after reports of a gas leak Picture: Heidi-Marie Cocks

UPDATE: Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

The emergency services are currently attending Becclesgate off Swaffham Road in Dereham following a gas leak.

At least four fire engines, alongside the police, ambulance service and major incident response crews have been called to the estate.

People have been evacuated from the their homes and Becclesgate is understood to have been cordoned off while the area is made safe.

Heidi-Marie Cocks who lives in the street, with her one-year-old daughter said she was asked to evacuate her home about 11.30am on Thursday.

The 23-year-old who works as a midwife said she was out at work at the time but received a call from here friend telling her she needed to come home immediately.

She said: “There was police, fire and ambulance crews outside and doctors around as well.

“Everyone has all been evacuated, we’re not allowed to go into our homes and get our belongings or move our cars. All they said is that it’s a severe gas leak.

Emergency services were called to Becclesgate in Dereham on Thursday following reports of a large gas leak. Picture: Heidi-Marie Cocks

“I’m trying not to cry, it’s quite scary, it’s terrifying, I’ve got a one-year-old girl, imagine if we were still in that house.”

Ms Cocks said after being asked to leave their homes, people were standing outside their homes and were unsure when they would be able to return.

“It’s such a quiet estate, you never expect anything like this to happen, it’s very scary.

“It’s just like something off a movie, that’s what it looks like, at one point there were six ambulances here and four fire engines, you just don’t expect anything like this to happen,” she said.

