Road blocked and two taken to hospital after flat fire

Crews at a fire in Salisbury Road in Lowestoft. Photo: Tom Chapman Archant

Emergency services have been called to a flat fire in Lowestoft.

Fire crews, the ambulance service and police were called to Salisbury Road in the town just before 10am on Saturday morning.

Three crews - one from Lowestoft North and two from Lowestoft South - responded, along with an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and several police cars.

The road has been blocked off by police as they deal with the incident.

Chris Morling, crew commander for Lowestoft South, said: “We were mobilised this morning to a fire at a ground floor studio flat on Salisbury Road, with reports of two persons in the property.

“We attended and found a small fire inside that was preventing the occupants from exiting the property.

“We then dealt with the fire and we were able to remove the two casualties from the property. They have been treated for smoke inhalation and will be taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.”

A joint fire and police investigation is under way to establish the cause of the blaze.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the incident had been dealt with by 10.40am.