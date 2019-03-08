Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Road blocked and two taken to hospital after flat fire

PUBLISHED: 10:40 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 13 April 2019

Crews at a fire in Salisbury Road in Lowestoft. Photo: Tom Chapman

Crews at a fire in Salisbury Road in Lowestoft. Photo: Tom Chapman

Archant

Emergency services have been called to a flat fire in Lowestoft.

A fire on Salisbury Road in Lowestoft. Photo: Tom ChapmanA fire on Salisbury Road in Lowestoft. Photo: Tom Chapman

Fire crews, the ambulance service and police were called to Salisbury Road in the town just before 10am on Saturday morning.

Three crews - one from Lowestoft North and two from Lowestoft South - responded, along with an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and several police cars.

A fire on Salisbury Road in Lowestoft. Photo: Tom ChapmanA fire on Salisbury Road in Lowestoft. Photo: Tom Chapman

The road has been blocked off by police as they deal with the incident.

Chris Morling, crew commander for Lowestoft South, said: “We were mobilised this morning to a fire at a ground floor studio flat on Salisbury Road, with reports of two persons in the property.

“We attended and found a small fire inside that was preventing the occupants from exiting the property.

“We then dealt with the fire and we were able to remove the two casualties from the property. They have been treated for smoke inhalation and will be taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.”

A joint fire and police investigation is under way to establish the cause of the blaze.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the incident had been dealt with by 10.40am.

Most Read

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

‘It was like a miniature Jaws’ - dog walker finds mini shark washed up on the beach

Sean Hall was walking his dog along Pakefield beach when he saw a mini shark - suspected to be a porbeagle - washed up on the beach. Picture: Sean Hall

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Luxury hotel firm owes £880,000 including thousands to staff after collapse

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Firefighters called to blaze on Prince of Wales Road

Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

Paddy’s Pointers: Six to set the scene for Norwich City’s Wigan Championship duel

Ben Godfrey's incredible strike equalised for Norwich City but Reading salvaged a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Road blocked and two taken to hospital after flat fire

Crews at a fire in Salisbury Road in Lowestoft. Photo: Tom Chapman

‘It was like a miniature Jaws’ - dog walker finds mini shark washed up on the beach

Sean Hall was walking his dog along Pakefield beach when he saw a mini shark - suspected to be a porbeagle - washed up on the beach. Picture: Sean Hall

Luxury hotel firm owes £880,000 including thousands to staff after collapse

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists