Driver flees after late night car fire

The scene of the car fire on Somerleyton Road, Oulton. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter Archant

Emergency services were called out to tackle a car fire after a vehicle careered off a village road.

Three fire crews, police and the East of England Ambulance Service were alerted to the crash on Somerleyton Road, Oulton near Lowestoft at 11.12pm on December 26 following reports that people were still inside the vehicle.

But, on arrival, the occupants had already fled from the scene.

A crew from north Lowestoft fire station and two crews from Lowestoft South fire station spent just over 30 minutes tackling the blaze and soon had the incident under control.

The scene was cleared by 11.45pm.

