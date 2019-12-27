Search

Advanced search

Driver flees after late night car fire

PUBLISHED: 09:14 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 27 December 2019

The scene of the car fire on Somerleyton Road, Oulton. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter

The scene of the car fire on Somerleyton Road, Oulton. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter

Archant

Emergency services were called out to tackle a car fire after a vehicle careered off a village road.

Three fire crews, police and the East of England Ambulance Service were alerted to the crash on Somerleyton Road, Oulton near Lowestoft at 11.12pm on December 26 following reports that people were still inside the vehicle.

But, on arrival, the occupants had already fled from the scene.

A crew from north Lowestoft fire station and two crews from Lowestoft South fire station spent just over 30 minutes tackling the blaze and soon had the incident under control.

The scene was cleared by 11.45pm.

Lowestoft South Fire Station tweeted: "#GreenWatch mobilised @ 23:13 along with on-call crews from @NthLowestoft16 and #LowestoftSouth, plus #Police & #Ambulance staff to car fire persons reported in Oulton.

"No persons located in vehicle, 2BA (breathing apparatus) and 2HRJ (hose reel jets) used to extinguish fire."

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Concerns over parking problems after housing firm bids to build more homes on large estate

The Queen's Hill housing development in Costessey on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Thousands more people to get free parking at Norfolk hospitals

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

Tim Krul delivers brutal home truths on City’s relegation plight

Tim Krul admits Norwich City face a major uphill battle to survive in the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman who took famous picture of Royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day returns for another stunning shot

Karen Anvil's picture of Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their way to church on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

‘Christmas is ruined’ - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren’s presents

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Man arrested for drink driving while in charge of 44-tonne lorry

A lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving. Photo: James Bass.

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Concerns over parking problems after housing firm bids to build more homes on large estate

The Queen's Hill housing development in Costessey on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Air ambulance responds after woman suffers medical emergency

The East of England Ambulance Service and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. Picture: Library

Power cut affects area close to Norwich Rail Station

An area close to Norwich Rail Station has been affected by a power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Homes and businesses left without power for more than 24 hours

Broad Street, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Driver flees after late night car fire

The scene of the car fire on Somerleyton Road, Oulton. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists