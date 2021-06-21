Teenage boy found a week after being reported missing

Published: 6:30 AM June 21, 2021

George Rivett, from Sloley near North Walsham, has been found in Norwich after being missing for a week. - Credit: Adrian S Pye

A 17-year-old boy has been found safe and well after a week of searching.

George Rivett was reported missing on Saturday, June 12, with officers concerned for his welfare.

He had last been seen at around 4.30pm the day before, at his home in Sloley near North Walsham.

Police have confirmed the teenager was found in Norwich city centre on Saturday, June 19 – one week after he was first reported missing.