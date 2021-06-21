Teenage boy found a week after being reported missing
Published: 6:30 AM June 21, 2021
- Credit: Adrian S Pye
A 17-year-old boy has been found safe and well after a week of searching.
George Rivett was reported missing on Saturday, June 12, with officers concerned for his welfare.
He had last been seen at around 4.30pm the day before, at his home in Sloley near North Walsham.
Police have confirmed the teenager was found in Norwich city centre on Saturday, June 19 – one week after he was first reported missing.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus