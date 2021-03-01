News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

100 cannabis plants found at three neighbouring properties in village

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:22 AM March 1, 2021   
A view of Mount Pleasant in Walsingham. Police found around 100 cannabis plants at three adjoining properties in the street.

A view of Mount Pleasant in Walsingham. Police found around 100 cannabis plants at three adjoining properties in the street. - Credit: Google StreetView

Police are investigating a drugs operation which extended across three properties in a north Norfolk village. 

Officers went to an address in Mount Pleasant, off Wells Road in Walsingham, at 3.25pm on Tuesday, February 23.

Although police found cannabis and items related to drugs in three properties, they did not arrest anyone. 

A spokesman said: "Approximately 100 cannabis plants and drugs paraphernalia were found in three adjoining properties. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

When can I visit the beach? Lockdown questions answered

When can I go to the beach? Lockdown travel questions answered

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Picture of James Gray who has gone missing from Norwich.

Family of missing man informed after body found near lake

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been issued with a parking fine by NPE after a visit to Earlham House Shopping Centre ca

Driver fined after leaving queue before entering Co-Op

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Dean Critoph new owner of White Pheasant formerly Lenwade House Hotel

Chef to reopen major hotel that closed amid financial woes

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon