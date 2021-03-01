100 cannabis plants found at three neighbouring properties in village

Published: 10:22 AM March 1, 2021

A view of Mount Pleasant in Walsingham. Police found around 100 cannabis plants at three adjoining properties in the street. - Credit: Google StreetView

Police are investigating a drugs operation which extended across three properties in a north Norfolk village.

Officers went to an address in Mount Pleasant, off Wells Road in Walsingham, at 3.25pm on Tuesday, February 23.

Although police found cannabis and items related to drugs in three properties, they did not arrest anyone.

A spokesman said: "Approximately 100 cannabis plants and drugs paraphernalia were found in three adjoining properties. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."



