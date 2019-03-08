'It was more like a tree' - Police find 'rather large' cannabis bush in greenhouse
PUBLISHED: 15:13 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 02 October 2019
Archant
Police have cautioned a person from Beccles after seizing a huge cannabis bush.
Lowestoft Police said their Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a "rather large cannabis bush" on Wednesday from a property in the Beccles area.
The plant appears to have been growing inside a large greenhouse.
On a post on Twitter, police said: "The Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a rather large cannabis plant today - (More like a tree according to officers) in the Beccles area.
"The owner was given a police caution. #bigtree #seized"
Suffolk constabulary have been contacted for comment.