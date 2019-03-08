Search

Advanced search

'It was more like a tree' - Police find 'rather large' cannabis bush in greenhouse

PUBLISHED: 15:13 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 02 October 2019

Officers said the 'rather large cannabis bush' was

Officers said the 'rather large cannabis bush' was "more like a tree." Photo: @LowestoftPolice Twitter

Archant

Police have cautioned a person from Beccles after seizing a huge cannabis bush.

Lowestoft Police said their Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a "rather large cannabis bush" on Wednesday from a property in the Beccles area.

You may also want to watch:

The plant appears to have been growing inside a large greenhouse.

On a post on Twitter, police said: "The Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a rather large cannabis plant today - (More like a tree according to officers) in the Beccles area.

"The owner was given a police caution. #bigtree #seized"

Suffolk constabulary have been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

WATCH: Lorry driver braves the waves as high tide batters seafront

A lorry driver faced a dangerous journey as waves crashed over Cromer's sea wall, onto the esplanade. Picture: From video by Keith Jones

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Takeaway given one-star hygiene rating - one year after manager taken to court over breaches

Mega Munch, on Magdalen Road. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Lorry driver braves the waves as high tide batters seafront

A lorry driver faced a dangerous journey as waves crashed over Cromer's sea wall, onto the esplanade. Picture: From video by Keith Jones

A paranormal investigation is coming to Norwich’s hidden street

The underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

How Instagram helped teen poet bag international book deal

Maya Elphic, 17, will have her first solo anthology published in November 2019. Photo: Bethany Wales
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists