'It was more like a tree' - Police find 'rather large' cannabis bush in greenhouse

Officers said the 'rather large cannabis bush' was "more like a tree."

Police have cautioned a person from Beccles after seizing a huge cannabis bush.

The Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a rather large cannabis bush today - (More like a tree according to the officers) in the #Beccles area . #snt, The owner was given a Police Caution. #bigtree #seized #WednesdayThoughts #1330 pic.twitter.com/rxn5DYpTjk — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) October 2, 2019

Lowestoft Police said their Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a "rather large cannabis bush" on Wednesday from a property in the Beccles area.

The plant appears to have been growing inside a large greenhouse.

On a post on Twitter, police said: "The Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a rather large cannabis plant today - (More like a tree according to officers) in the Beccles area.

"The owner was given a police caution. #bigtree #seized"

Suffolk constabulary have been contacted for comment.