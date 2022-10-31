News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Body found in search for missing 41-year-old man

Jasper Copping

Published: 7:01 AM October 31, 2022
Updated: 8:18 AM October 31, 2022
Thomas Hamburger

Thomas Hamburger's family have been informed - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police searching for a missing man say they have found a body.

The formal identification process has yet to be completed but officers believe the body is that of Thomas Hamburger, who was reported missing from Harleston on Friday.

The discovery was made shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday evening in the Weybread area, where police, as well as personnel from the  Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, had been conducting searches.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and officers will prepare a file for the coroner.

Mr Hamburger, 41, who was known as Tom, was last seen at his home on Monday, October 24. He was reported missing on Friday.

Police were aware of sightings of him in Weybread on Tuesday and searches were concentrated on that area.

His family has been informed.



Norfolk

