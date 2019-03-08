Delays as police transport 80,000kg pontoon through country
PUBLISHED: 10:49 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 12 November 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
Motorists have been warned of heavy delays as police escort an abnormal load which weighs 80,000kg through the county.
You may also want to watch:
The 5.5m wide, 12.8m long and 4.2m tall pontoon will be moved from Cornwall to Lowestoft Enterprise Park on November 20 at 12pm.
The escort will travel on the M25 and then onto the J26, it will then travel on the M11 - A11 - A14, to the A11 - A47 - A12 - A1117 - A146 - School Road and local roads to the site.
A Norfolk Constabulary spokesperson said delays can be expected along these routes on the day.