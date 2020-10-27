Police called to pier over concern for man’s safety
PUBLISHED: 12:54 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 27 October 2020
Ashley Pickering
Police are currently at Cromer pier amid concerns for the safety of a man.
Officers were called at 10.30am on Tuesday morning, with six police vehicles, two paramedic cars and the coastguard currently on scene.
Police say they were called in response to concerns for the safety of a man.
They remain on scene.
