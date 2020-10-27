Search

Advanced search

Police called to pier over concern for man’s safety

PUBLISHED: 12:54 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 27 October 2020

Police are currently on the scene at Cromer pier concerned for a man in his 30s. Photo: Ashley Pickering

Police are currently on the scene at Cromer pier concerned for a man in his 30s. Photo: Ashley Pickering

Ashley Pickering

Police are currently at Cromer pier amid concerns for the safety of a man.

Police are currently on the scene at Cromer pier concerned for a man in his 30s. Photo: Ashley PickeringPolice are currently on the scene at Cromer pier concerned for a man in his 30s. Photo: Ashley Pickering

Officers were called at 10.30am on Tuesday morning, with six police vehicles, two paramedic cars and the coastguard currently on scene.

Police say they were called in response to concerns for the safety of a man.

They remain on scene.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police called to pier over concern for man’s safety

Police are currently on the scene at Cromer pier concerned for a man in his 30s. Photo: Ashley Pickering

9 celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2020

Tom Hardy, Kelly Brook and Jeremy Corbyn are just some of the celebrities that have been spotted in Norfolk in 2020 Picture: (L-R) The Wood Fired Food Co/PA Archive, PA Images, Lia Toby/Coast Pizza and Gyro

Man in teens dies in unexplained ‘industrial incident’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the scene at Shipdham. Picture: Ian Burt

Appeal launched to protect unique landscape and rare species

Norfolk Wildlife Trust is appealing for help to purchase a series of arable fields and seminatural woodland next to its nature reserve, Thompson Common. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

The day a bullet riddled German bomber sat on the halfway line

The day Lowestoft Town FC had a Dornier on the halfway line at Crown Meadow. Picture: Courtesy of Bob Collis