Car crashes at busy Norwich roundabout
PUBLISHED: 08:34 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 02 September 2019
Archant
Emergency services have been called to a crash at a busy Norwich roundabout.
Police were called at 7.30am after a BMW crashed into a barrier at Duke Street near St Crispin's roundabout.
A spokesperson for the police said that an ambulance also attended but it looked to be minor injuries.
Recovery of the BMW is currently being arranged and there are delays in the area.
