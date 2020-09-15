Police cordon and forensics at scene of incident at side of river
PUBLISHED: 17:17 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 15 September 2020
Police have cordoned off a stretch of riverside along the River Bure following an incident.
Officers were called to the scene in Tar Works Road, Great Yarmouth, at around 2pm on Tuesday.
Coastguard, ambulance and the air ambulance also attended amid reports a man had been seriously injured and taken to hospital.
The river was closed for at least an hour while the emergency services responded.
Police activity was centred on a cruiser and a stretch of quayside just along from the Centre 81 social and skills centre.
A cordon was set up and police forensics were at the scene.
A couple from Grimsby who were holidaying on the Broads said it appeared a man had been injured.
They said it was chaos on the river for a while with boats berthed two abreast while the river was closed, and more coming in from the south.
