Police cordon and forensics at scene of incident at side of river

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The river was closed for several hours Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Officers were called to the scene in Tar Works Road, Great Yarmouth, at around 2pm on Tuesday.

Coastguard, ambulance and the air ambulance also attended amid reports a man had been seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The river was closed for at least an hour while the emergency services responded.

Police activity was centred on a cruiser and a stretch of quayside just along from the Centre 81 social and skills centre.

A cordon was set up and police forensics were at the scene.

A couple from Grimsby who were holidaying on the Broads said it appeared a man had been injured.

They said it was chaos on the river for a while with boats berthed two abreast while the river was closed, and more coming in from the south.