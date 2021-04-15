Cordon lifted in country park as murder inquiry continues

Published: 8:29 AM April 15, 2021

Tributes left at Brandon Country Park after the body of a woman was discovered. - Credit: Emily Thomson

The police cordon at the park where a woman's body was found last week has been lifted.

Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly before 7am on Friday, April 9, following reports that the body of a woman had been found in a pond at Brandon Country Park.

The body was identified as Egle Vengaliene, 35, of Bury Road in Brandon.

Andrius Vengalis, of Bury Road, Brandon, was arrested in connection with the incident on Friday afternoon and subsequently charged with murder on Monday evening (April 12).

Vengalis appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 13, where he was committed to appear before Ipswich Crown Court later the same day. He was remanded in custody ahead of his next crown court appearance on Monday, July 19.

A large area of Brandon Country Park which had been cordoned-off to allow for extensive searches and examinations, has now reopened as police scenes have been lifted.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Police said: "Officers would like to thank members of the public for their understanding and support as this very important work was carried-out.

"Police patrols will continue in the area to provide reassurance to the local community."

The murder investigation is ongoing and officers remain keen to hear from anybody who knew Egle Vengaliene and have not yet been in contact with police, or from anyone with a recent sighting of her prior to 7am on Friday morning.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the area of Brandon Country Park or Bury Road in Brandon and the surrounding streets, and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

Additionally, officers are asking anyone who was driving in the vicinity of Brandon Country Park or Bury Road, Brandon, between midnight and 7am on Friday, April 9 and who has a dashcam in their vehicle, to make contact with the inquiry team.

Any residents in the local area with a doorbell camera or private CCTV are also asked to review their footage, as well as anyone with motion activated dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363718M87-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference: 17570/21.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org