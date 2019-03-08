Investigations continue after body of elderly woman is discovered in housing estate

Highfield Avenue in Swaffham. Photo: Google Archant

Police are today continuing investigations into the death of an elderly woman whose body was discovered in her home on Friday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 11.30pm on October 18, concerns were raised over the welfare of the occupant of a property on Highfield Avenue in Swaffham, to which police were called.

On entering the property, officers discovered the body of a woman who was aged in her 90s.

You may also want to watch:

Police are continuing to treat her death as unexplained, with a post mortem examination scheduled to take place later today - Sunday, October 20.

Officers have cordoned off the area while further investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death continue.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary this morning said that investigations were "ongoing".

More follows.