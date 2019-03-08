Investigations continue after body of elderly woman is discovered in housing estate
PUBLISHED: 06:49 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 06:49 20 October 2019
Archant
Police are today continuing investigations into the death of an elderly woman whose body was discovered in her home on Friday night.
At around 11.30pm on October 18, concerns were raised over the welfare of the occupant of a property on Highfield Avenue in Swaffham, to which police were called.
On entering the property, officers discovered the body of a woman who was aged in her 90s.
You may also want to watch:
Police are continuing to treat her death as unexplained, with a post mortem examination scheduled to take place later today - Sunday, October 20.
Officers have cordoned off the area while further investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death continue.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary this morning said that investigations were "ongoing".
More follows.
Comments have been disabled on this article.