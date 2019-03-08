Search

Woman's death in bungalow was 'not suspicious', say police

PUBLISHED: 16:01 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 20 October 2019

Police are investigating the death of a woman in her 90s in Highfield Avenue, Swaffham. Picture: Archant staff

Archant

The sudden death of a woman aged in her 90s is not being treated as suspicious.

Norfolk police found the woman's body at her home in Highfield Avenue, Swaffham at 11.30pm on Friday (October 18), but were unable to establish how she died.

A Home Office post mortem examination took place on Sunday.

A spokesman said: "Whilst further tests will be carried out to establish the cause of death, it is not being treated as suspicious.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course."

The woman was described as "very friendly" and "active" by a neighbour of hers on the Highfield Avenue estate in Swaffham.

Alla Stankevica, who lives nearby, said she appeared fit and active.

Mrs Stankevica said: "We would say hello to each other, and send each other Christmas cards. She was a really nice lady. She was very friendly."

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said there were four or five police vehicles, including a forensics team, outside the woman's bungalow on Saturday as an investigation into the cause of her death progressed.

