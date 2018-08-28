Search

Man’s body found in Dereham

PUBLISHED: 13:39 01 January 2019

Police were called to Aldiss Court in Dereham after reports a man's body had been found. Photo: Supplied

Archant

A man has been found dead inside a block of flats in Dereham.

Police have confirmed a body was found on Tuesday, January 1, at Aldiss Court, just off the High Street.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9.30am following reports the body of a man had been found inside a block of flats.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “The death is not believed to be suspicious.”

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

A fire engine from Dereham assisted police at the scene.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: “One appliance from Dereham assisted police.”

The fire service were called at 11.25am and had left the scene by 12.14pm.

