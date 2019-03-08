Video
Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 10:35 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 03 October 2019
Brittany Woodman
Police have confirmed a man has died after falling from a height at a car park in Norwich.
Officers were called to the St Andrew's car park, in Duke Street at 4.37am on Thursday following reports a man had been found with serious injuries.
It is believed the man had fallen from a height.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following the incident Duke Street and St Andrews car park have been closed and are likely to remain shut for some time.
Investigations are underway into the circumstances of the death, which is not believed to be suspicious.
Traffic has built up in surrounding roads in the city centre.
