Road shut after crash in rural Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:49 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 03 December 2019

Norwich Road in Swaffham, where a road accident occured on December 2, 2019. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to save people involved in a crash in rural Norfolk.

The two-vehicle accident happened at around 2.15pm on Monday, December 2 in Norfolk Road, Swaffham.

Police closed the road while the rescue effort was taking place.

Fire crews from Dereham, King's Lynn and Swaffham, as well as the ambulance, were at the scene.

A spokesman from Norfolk Police said: "We were called at 2.15pm to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Norwich Road, Swaffham.

"Ambulance were on the scene at 2.30pm. Norfolk Fire and Rescue were on the scene at 2.45pm. Minor injuries were sustained."

The road was closed between the North Pickenham road junction and the McDonald's roundabout.

The spokesman said the road had been re-opened by 6.15pm.

