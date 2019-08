Police close section of NDR following serious crash

Police have closed a section of the NDR following a car crash. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A section of the NDR has been closed following a serious crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

#Norfolk Roads: A1270 Norwich NDR...Serious road traffic collision between the A140 and b1150..... road closed - both directions - — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) August 14, 2019

Police have closed the A1270 in both directions between A140 and B1150.

You may also want to watch:

More to follow.

A section of the NDR, between the A140 and B1150 has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Google Maps A section of the NDR, between the A140 and B1150 has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Google Maps

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 travel map.