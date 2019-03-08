Police close section of A1067 following car crash

Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A section of the A1067 has been closed in both directions this morning due to a car crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are on scene at an RTC on the #A1067, Fakenham side of Lenwade. The road is currently blocked at this time, please avoid the area. #CCR #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) May 14, 2019

The emergency services are currently on the scene of an incident involving one car near to Nowhere Lane in Great Witchingham on the A1067.

The incident is thought to have involved a single vehicle hitting a tree and following the crash, one man is believed to have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

You may also want to watch:

Police have closed the road in both directions and are warning drivers to avoid the area.

Police have closed a section of A1067, in Great Witchingham. Picture: Google Maps Police have closed a section of A1067, in Great Witchingham. Picture: Google Maps

The closure is also affecting bus services with along the Fakenham Road, with bus providers warning the First X29 may be delayed.

The road is expected to stay closed throughout the morning.

For the latest traffic information visit the EDP24 traffic map.