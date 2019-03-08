Search

Police close section of A1067 following car crash

PUBLISHED: 07:33 14 May 2019

Photo: James Bass.

Photo: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A section of the A1067 has been closed in both directions this morning due to a car crash.

The emergency services are currently on the scene of an incident involving one car near to Nowhere Lane in Great Witchingham on the A1067.

The incident is thought to have involved a single vehicle hitting a tree and following the crash, one man is believed to have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have closed the road in both directions and are warning drivers to avoid the area.

Police have closed a section of A1067, in Great Witchingham. Picture: Google MapsPolice have closed a section of A1067, in Great Witchingham. Picture: Google Maps

The closure is also affecting bus services with along the Fakenham Road, with bus providers warning the First X29 may be delayed.

The road is expected to stay closed throughout the morning.

For the latest traffic information visit the EDP24 traffic map.

