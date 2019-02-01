Complaints after police close road to help crash victim

Drivers complained after a collision on Wednesday Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Drivers complained about being delayed after police officers closed a road so a casualty could be freed safely from a crashed car.

Officers were called to a shunt at Pullover Roundabout, at the juntion of the A47 and A17, on Wednesday lunchtime.

Long queues soon built up on the dual carriageway approaches west of the busy roundabout.

Officers clossed the road so they could work safely and help those involved in the collision.

But one tweeted afterwards: “It was rather disappointing to hear that when officers dealt with a RTC on the Pullover roundabout that two other motorists wanted to make a complaint because they had been held up.

“They were not happy that we had closed the road to safely extract a trapped motorist.”

The tweet attracted several comments. One said: “Should have tazered them.” Another added: “Absolutely disgusting.”