Police close NDR following concerns for woman's safety
PUBLISHED: 11:18 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 19 July 2019
Archant Norfolk 2018
Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety.
You may also want to watch:
Officers have shut the road, which is now known as Broadland Northway, between Horsford and Spixworth after concerns were raised about a woman on a bridge over the road.
More information to follow.
Stay up to date with traffic news via our live traffic map.
Comments have been disabled on this article.