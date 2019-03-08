Police close part of A140 roundabout

Police have closed the inside lane of the Scole roundabout on the A140. Photo: PA Wire. PA Wire/Press Association Images

Police have closed part of a busy A140 roundabout due to damage to the road surface.

Please be aware we have the inside lane of the roundabout closed on the #A140 #A143 at #Scole



This was due to a tractor and trailer which turned over causing damage to the road surface@HighwaysEAST are on route to access it



Please find alternate routes#PC1888 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 30, 2019

The inside lane of the A140 / A143 roundabout at Scole, near Diss has been closed due to damage to the road surface caused by an overturned tractor and trailer.

Motorists are asked to avoid the roundabout and find alternative routes.

