Police close part of A140 roundabout
PUBLISHED: 19:10 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:10 30 August 2019
PA Wire/Press Association Images
Police have closed part of a busy A140 roundabout due to damage to the road surface.
The inside lane of the A140 / A143 roundabout at Scole, near Diss has been closed due to damage to the road surface caused by an overturned tractor and trailer.
You may also want to watch:
Motorists are asked to avoid the roundabout and find alternative routes.
For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 traffic map.
Comments have been disabled on this article.