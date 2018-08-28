Search

Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

PUBLISHED: 11:08 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:43 23 November 2018

Police have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

Police have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

Archant

Members of the public are being told to avoid a road in Norwich after a man was found acting “suspiciously” in the area.

A police car on Bluebell Rd. Photo: Fiz GroutA police car on Bluebell Rd. Photo: Fiz Grout

Officers were called at 9.08am to reports of the incident in Bluebell Road, in which a man was reported to be acting suspiciously and making threats.

Specialist officers were sent to the scene and a man in his 20s was arrested. He has been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned later today.

Police have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete WalshPolice have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

The road has been temporarily closed as a precaution while police conduct a search of the area.

Officers are also conducting a search of an address in Earlham Road in connection with the incident.

A police car on Bluebell Rd. Photo: Fiz GroutA police car on Bluebell Rd. Photo: Fiz Grout

City Academy in Bluebell Road, which has around 660 students, said in a post on Facebook that it was aware of the incident and that “all students, staff and visitors are safe”.

It added: “We are following police advice to stay in the building.”

Superintendent Dave Buckley said: “Threats such as this are taken extremely seriously and whilst we do not believe there is an immediate risk to the public at this time, we are carrying out a search of the area as a precaution and to ensure the public’s safety.

“We would advise people to avoid the area at this time.”

Police have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete WalshPolice have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

Police have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete WalshPolice have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

Police have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

