Police close stretch of A47 amid concerns for man

The A47 has been closed near Postwick following concerns for a person's safety. Picture: Simon Finlay ARCHANT NORFOLK

A stretch of the A47 has been closed by police.

Norfolk Police said on Twitter that the road was closed at Postwick in both directions following concerns for a man's safety.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

