Police close part of the A11 following a collision

Officers are on the scene of an incident on the A11 Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Police have closed the A11 and are advising drivers to avoid the road following a car crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Norfolk police have closed the A-road southbound at Ketteringham.

On Twitter the force said: “Current road closure on the #A11 southbound at Ketteringham following an RTC. Police on scene. Please use other routes if possible.