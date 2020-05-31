Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR
PUBLISHED: 20:41 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:41 31 May 2020
Archant
A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the Northern Distributor Road.
The car was one of 21 to be clocked breaking the speed limit by Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team who were carrying out speed checks on the road on Sunday afternoon.
Of the 21 drivers reported, 11 were caught doing over 100mph with the highest doing 130mph.
