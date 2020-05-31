Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the Northern Distributor Road.

East team carried out speed checks on the #A1270 NDR this afternoon. 21 drivers reported with 11 over 100mph, the highest speed being 130mph #fatal4 #SlowDownSaveLives 190/1664/1667 pic.twitter.com/I7LIjUePTn — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 31, 2020

The car was one of 21 to be clocked breaking the speed limit by Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team who were carrying out speed checks on the road on Sunday afternoon.

Of the 21 drivers reported, 11 were caught doing over 100mph with the highest doing 130mph.