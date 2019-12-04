Search

Two police cars crash on way to call-out

PUBLISHED: 10:14 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 04 December 2019

The scene on Norwich Road, Swaffham, following a crash involving two police cars. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A crash which closed a rural Norfolk road for several hours involved two police cars on their way to a call-out.

The incident happened on Norwich Road, Swaffham, at around 2.15pm on Monday, December 2.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said two police cars were involved, and said one officer was in one of the cars while two officers were in the other.

The spokeswoman said both vehicles were on their way to call-outs when the collision occurred. She said the officers involved sustained minor injuries, and although they had been taken to hospital after the crash, they had all since been discharged.

Fire crews from Dereham, King's Lynn and Swaffham used hydraulic rescue equipment to free casualties from the vehicles.

An eyewitness to the aftermath of the crash, who asked not to be named, said it appeared to be a major incident.

She said two air ambulances landed - one at around 2.30pm and the other at around 4.30pm. One later flew off in the direction of Norwich and the other went towards Cambridge.

She said: "It didn't seem like a little collision, but I didn't see or hear the crash. It must have been quite bad for the number of people that were there - it must have been 50 people.

"The police were asking everyone if they had dashcam or camera footage of it."

But the police spokesman said no investigation was being carried out into the crash, and they were not appealing for witnesses.

The road was closed between the North Pickenham road junction and the McDonald's roundabout, but had re-opened by 6.15pm.

