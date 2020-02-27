Search

Advanced search

Delays after car and van crash on A146

PUBLISHED: 11:26 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 27 February 2020

A Volkswagen Golf and a Citroen Berlingo were involved in a crash on the A146 at Framlingham Pigot, between Norwich and Loddon. Picture: Google

A Volkswagen Golf and a Citroen Berlingo were involved in a crash on the A146 at Framlingham Pigot, between Norwich and Loddon. Picture: Google

Archant

There were traffic delays for more than a hour and a half on a busy Norfolk A-road after a car and a van were involved in a crash.

A lane was closed on the A146 at Framlingham Pigot, between Norwich and Loddon, after a Volkswagen Golf and a Citroen Berlingo collided.

Police said they were called to the scene at 8.12am on Thursday, February 27, after one of the vehicles became stuck in the road.

You may also want to watch:

The lane was only blocked for aroun 20 minutes, but a recovery vehicle didn't arrive on the scene until around 9.30am, meaning that delays continued for more than an hour and a half after the initial accident.

No-one sustained any serious injuries in the crash, but both the car and the van sustained damage.

Traffic was running smoothly through the area as of 11am, after the vehicles were recovered.

For up-to-date information on Norfolk's roads, visit our live traffic map.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture; Dan Grimmer

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Norwich cafe set to close after seven years

Wild Thyme will close in July after seven years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

List of Norfolk villages set to receive fast broadband revealed

County Broadband urges Norfolk villages to join Hyperfast full-fibre network. Picture: County Broadband

Councillors enjoy luxury hotel at your expense - weeks before revealing budget savings

Breckland Council spent more than �1,000 on a luxury away day in swanky hotel, Congham Hall Hotel, for its leadership, while it planned �4m of budget savings. Picture: Ian Burt/Congham Hall Hotel

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture; Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Last few days’ as doomed department store prepares to close

New signs in Palmers shop windows proclaim the 'last few days' of its closing down sale as it prepares to shut for good Picture: Liz Coates

Councillors enjoy luxury hotel at your expense - weeks before revealing budget savings

Breckland Council spent more than �1,000 on a luxury away day in swanky hotel, Congham Hall Hotel, for its leadership, while it planned �4m of budget savings. Picture: Ian Burt/Congham Hall Hotel

Warning issued over ‘scam British Gas’ calls

A warning has been issued over a 'British Gas phone scam'. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Imminent roadworks at busy junction will see new double mini roundabout

A major project at an increasingly busy junction in Gorleston will see the construction of a double mini roundabout. Picture: Google Maps.

WEIRD NORFOLK: The many hidden secrets of Acle church and how St Edmund needs your help to protect them all

Rector Rev Martin Greenland at Acle St Edmunds Church. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24