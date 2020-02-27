Delays after car and van crash on A146

A Volkswagen Golf and a Citroen Berlingo were involved in a crash on the A146 at Framlingham Pigot, between Norwich and Loddon. Picture: Google Archant

There were traffic delays for more than a hour and a half on a busy Norfolk A-road after a car and a van were involved in a crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A lane was closed on the A146 at Framlingham Pigot, between Norwich and Loddon, after a Volkswagen Golf and a Citroen Berlingo collided.

Police said they were called to the scene at 8.12am on Thursday, February 27, after one of the vehicles became stuck in the road.

You may also want to watch:

The lane was only blocked for aroun 20 minutes, but a recovery vehicle didn't arrive on the scene until around 9.30am, meaning that delays continued for more than an hour and a half after the initial accident.

No-one sustained any serious injuries in the crash, but both the car and the van sustained damage.

Traffic was running smoothly through the area as of 11am, after the vehicles were recovered.

For up-to-date information on Norfolk's roads, visit our live traffic map.