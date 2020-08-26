Fallen tree blocks roads
PUBLISHED: 10:28 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 26 August 2020
Archant
A fallen tree has blocked roads in mid Norfolk.
Police were called at 8.32am on Wednesday, August 26 to reports of a fallen tree in Windsor Park, Dereham.
You may also want to watch:
The tree is obstructing parts of both Windsor Park and Northgate roads.
Highways Agency and Norfolk County Council are aware of the incident.
The region was hit by strong winds overnight and into Wednesday morning.
More to follow.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.