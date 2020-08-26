Fallen tree blocks roads

A fallen tree has blocked roads in mid Norfolk.

Police were called at 8.32am on Wednesday, August 26 to reports of a fallen tree in Windsor Park, Dereham.

The tree is obstructing parts of both Windsor Park and Northgate roads.

Highways Agency and Norfolk County Council are aware of the incident.

The region was hit by strong winds overnight and into Wednesday morning.

More to follow.