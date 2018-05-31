Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track
PUBLISHED: 12:08 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 01 July 2020
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
A man in his 50s has died at Snetterton Circuit.
Police were called to Snetterton, at around 10am on Tuesday, June 30, after a man collapsed and died.
A spokesman from Norfolk Police said: “Police were called to Snetterton yesterday just before 10am following the death of a man in his 50s.
“This was a medical incident so we will have no further involvement.
“Ambulance also attended.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.