Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

Police were called to Snetterton, at around 10am on Tuesday, June 30, after a man collapsed and died.

A spokesman from Norfolk Police said: “Police were called to Snetterton yesterday just before 10am following the death of a man in his 50s.

“This was a medical incident so we will have no further involvement.

“Ambulance also attended.”