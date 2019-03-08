Cyclist injured following crash in town

Police were called to Hillside Road East at 2.40pm. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Traffic is reportedly slow following a collision between a cyclist and a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Suffolk Police were called to Hillside Road East, in Bungay to reports of the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Ambulance and police rushed to the scene at 2.40pm following the road traffic collision between the Vauxhall Corsa and a male cyclist. The bike rider was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Heavy traffic has been reported in the area, however police said the road now has been cleared.

A spokesperson from the East of England Ambulance Service, said: "Can confirm that an ambulance and a response vehicle attended an incident on Hillside Road in Bungay today following a call around 2.50pm. A patient was treated at the scene and nobody required hospital treatment."