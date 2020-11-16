Teenage girl hurt after being hit by car

Police have been called to a number of crashes in Norfolk on Monday, November 16. File picture of a crash scene in Norfolk. Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

A teenage girl has been treated for injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Watton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 7.42am on Monday (November 16) to Watton High Street following a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a teenage girl, suffered injuries which were not thought to be serious or life threatening.

The teenager has been treated by paramedics at the scene.

Meanwhile, police were called to the A1066 at Scole shortly before 7.30am on Monday (November 16) following a collision involving a moped.

The female rider suffered injuries and has gone to hospital.

Police were also called to Caister Road in Great Yarmouth at 7.48am on Monday after a car collided with a tree.

The driver is believed to have suffered a medical episode and has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

The crashes come after a driver was taken to hospital after a lorry overturned on the NDR at about 5.20am on Monday morning.