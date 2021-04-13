News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Police investigate 'possible assault' after town centre fight

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:53 PM April 13, 2021   
Police are hunting a gang of youths after four assaults. Picture: Archant library.

Police were called to Norwich Street in Dereham - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2011

A police investigation is taking place after officers were called to reports of a fight in Dereham.

Norfolk Police received a call around 5.40pm to attend Norwich Street in Dereham. 

A police spokesman said an investigation has begun into a possible assault. He confirmed there had not been a stabbing as was initially believed. 

An eyewitness said multiple emergency vehicles could be seen on Norwich Street after the incident. 

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Edwards family at Cropton Hall, Heydon, Norfolk

Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Updated

People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Tributes left at Brandon Country Park after the body of a woman was discovered.

Woman found dead in country park is named

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park remains closed to the public while police investigations continue into the death of a woman. 

Updated

Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus