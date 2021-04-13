Police investigate 'possible assault' after town centre fight
Published: 8:53 PM April 13, 2021
A police investigation is taking place after officers were called to reports of a fight in Dereham.
Norfolk Police received a call around 5.40pm to attend Norwich Street in Dereham.
A police spokesman said an investigation has begun into a possible assault. He confirmed there had not been a stabbing as was initially believed.
An eyewitness said multiple emergency vehicles could be seen on Norwich Street after the incident.
