Police investigate 'possible assault' after town centre fight

Published: 8:53 PM April 13, 2021

Police were called to Norwich Street in Dereham - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2011

A police investigation is taking place after officers were called to reports of a fight in Dereham.

Norfolk Police received a call around 5.40pm to attend Norwich Street in Dereham.

A police spokesman said an investigation has begun into a possible assault. He confirmed there had not been a stabbing as was initially believed.

An eyewitness said multiple emergency vehicles could be seen on Norwich Street after the incident.