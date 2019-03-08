Police called to A47 collision

Police were called to a crash on the A47.

A Ford and a Mazda had collided on Yarmouth Road, near a roundabout outside Brundall, this morning (September 30).

Emergency services were called after 11am.

A fire engine from Carrow attended and crew assisted police in making the scene safe.

The ambulance was not required.

Police are still at the scene.

