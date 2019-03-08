Police called to A47 collision
PUBLISHED: 12:23 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 30 September 2019
Police were called to a crash on the A47.
A Ford and a Mazda had collided on Yarmouth Road, near a roundabout outside Brundall, this morning (September 30).
Emergency services were called after 11am.
A fire engine from Carrow attended and crew assisted police in making the scene safe.
The ambulance was not required.
Police are still at the scene.
