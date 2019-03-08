Search

Police called to A47 collision

PUBLISHED: 12:23 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 30 September 2019

Police were called to a collision on Yarmouth Road in Brundall on September 30. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Police were called to a crash on the A47.

A Ford and a Mazda had collided on Yarmouth Road, near a roundabout outside Brundall, this morning (September 30).

Emergency services were called after 11am.

A fire engine from Carrow attended and crew assisted police in making the scene safe.

The ambulance was not required.

Police are still at the scene.

Check our live traffic map for more information.

