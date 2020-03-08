Town main road closed after crash

Police are urging motorists to avoid a main road after a crash. Photo: James Bass.

Motorists are being warned to avoid a town's main road.

Gaywood Road and Tennyson Avenue, in central King's Lynn, are closed heading towards Loke Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 3.30pm today to a single vehicle car crash.

Fire crews from King's Lynn North and South were called to assist the ambulance service and to make the scene safe.

Police are currently on scene dealing with recovery of the vehicle.

On Twitter King's Lynn Police warned drivers to avoid the area.

It said: "Following a road related incident on Gaywood Road, Tennyson Avenue closed towards Loke Road near the jet garage, emergency services on scene please avoid the area for the time."

Traffic in the area is heavy with queues.

