Large police presence called to high street

PUBLISHED: 09:30 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 06 March 2019

Five emergency service vehicles have been called to an incident on a town’s high street.

Archant

Four police cars and one ambulance are attending an incident on London Road North in Lowestoft.

A spokesperson for police, said: “We are assisting the ambulance service with a medical episode.”

Witnesses said a large police presence flocked to the area before 8.30 this morning.

An air ambulance was also heard in the area, but it is unknown if it is related to the incident.

More to come.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

