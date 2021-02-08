Car and lorry crash on A17
Police were called to the scene of a crash between a car and lorry this morning.
Officers were called to the A17 at Terrington St Clement just after 8.20am on Monday, February 8 following reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a car and lorry near the junction of Station Road.
There have been no reported injuries.
Reports on social media said the accident was affecting traffic heading towards King's Lynn in the morning.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and details were exchanged between the parties involved.
"No one was injured and the road was clear at about 8.45am."
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service urged people to only leave home only when it was "absolutely necessary".
A post on Twitter said: "Road conditions are very poor with large snow drifts blocking minor routes.
"If you must travel ensure you are prepared to recover your vehicle from drifts and are suitably clothed for the weather."