Driver escapes injury after car ends up on roof
PUBLISHED: 06:45 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 06:45 01 October 2020
Archant
A driver escaped injury after a crash on the A143 in which a car overturned.
Officers were called to the road at Belton with Browston at about 8.35pm on Wednesday night.
The single-vehicle crash saw a car end up on its roof, but police said no-one was injured.
Fire crews were called to the scene, but were stood down before their arrival.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.