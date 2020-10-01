Driver escapes injury after car ends up on roof

The crash on the A143. Photo: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Archant

A driver escaped injury after a crash on the A143 in which a car overturned.

Officers were called to the road at Belton with Browston at about 8.35pm on Wednesday night.

The single-vehicle crash saw a car end up on its roof, but police said no-one was injured.

Fire crews were called to the scene, but were stood down before their arrival.