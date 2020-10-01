Search

Advanced search

Driver escapes injury after car ends up on roof

PUBLISHED: 06:45 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 06:45 01 October 2020

The crash on the A143. Photo: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

The crash on the A143. Photo: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Archant

A driver escaped injury after a crash on the A143 in which a car overturned.

Officers were called to the road at Belton with Browston at about 8.35pm on Wednesday night.

The single-vehicle crash saw a car end up on its roof, but police said no-one was injured.

Fire crews were called to the scene, but were stood down before their arrival.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seventy-six pupils and a teacher told to isolate after further Covid-19 case at school

A further 76 students and a staff member have been told to self isolate at home after a confirmed case of Covid-19 Picture: Matthew Usher

Scrap dealer overloaded van causing two washing machines to fall in road

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd.

Revealed: Dozens hit with dog-fouling ‘Asbos’

Councils in Norfolk and Waveney used ASBO-style measures to tackle dog-fouling and anti-social behaviour dozens of times last year. Photo: James Bass

‘A real wake-up call’ – MPs and health bosses demand changes at ambulance trust

MPs and health bosses including Chloe Smith and Alex Stewart have called for change at the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST). Picture: Archant/EEAST

Driver escapes injury after car ends up on roof

The crash on the A143. Photo: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team