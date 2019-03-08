Police called to a crash between a car and a bicycle in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 18:26 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 17 September 2019
Nick Young
Police have been called to the scene of crash between a car and a cyclist in Norwich.
Officers were called to Magdalen Street at its junction with Edward Street shortly after 5.30pm (Tuesday September 17) following reports a cyclist had been involved with a collision with a car.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said that despite initial concerns for the cyclist no one had been seriously injured in the incident and all those had escaped with minor injuries which would not require hospital treatment.
The ambulance service were also called to the scene.
