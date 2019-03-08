Search

Man's collapse sparks police probe

PUBLISHED: 13:21 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 09 November 2019

Police have put up tents at Fastolff Avenue in Gorleston. Photo: Submitted

Submitted

A crime probe that saw police tents put up around patches of blood in a Norfolk town has been called off after checks found nothing suspicious had happened.

Two blue and white police incident tents were put up on Saturday morning at the junction of Fastolff Avenue and Campion Avenue in Gorleston.

But the tents have been removed and the investigation closed.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said: "Following the discovery of a male who had collapsed in Campion Avenue in Gorleston early this morning CCTV checks and other inquiries have been completed and there are no suspicious circumstances as to how the man sustained these injuries."

She said the location had been initially treated as a crime scene, but this was no longer the case.

People in area were initially shocked by the police presence.

Mackenzie Frier, a passer-by, said: "I just got up this morning and in the group chat my friend's dad sent something saying there has been three things blocked off by the police.

"I don't know really but it's just a shock it has happened around here, but the police are handling it well."

Bernadette Philpot, a neighbour, said: "We don't really know anything, we just woke up this morning and that was there. They had tents and forensics come up and that's as much as we saw. No one heard anything last night.

"I was outside at 12.15 last night and there was nothing. My husband's a taxi driver and he came home at 00.45 and nothing was there."

A neighbour who lives close to the scene, who did not wish to be named, said: "I saw the tents and everything and asked what's going on. The lady next door said she's aware because her husband went to go outside this morning and police found blood on his road and on the car.

"This morning when I woke up there were three police officers and two tents, and then two more tents went up on the green."

