Four road accidents after snow and hail hit county

A clutch of road accidents have happened as snow and hail make driving conditions tricky across Norfolk.

South Norfolk Police tweeted shortly before 5.30pm it was on the scene at road traffic collisions on the A11 at Spooner Row, the A47 at West Longwater and the A140 Hempnall roundabout.

Drivers have been warned to "slow down, turn your lights on and drive to the conditions".

A South Norfolk police spokesman said: "We are working with our partners to recover the vehicles. Expect delays and please drive to the weather conditions."

Norfolk Fire Service sent engines from Wymondham, Carrow, Hethersett and Earlham to the accident at Spooner Row at 4.32pm.

Six minutes earlier, crews from Attleborough, East Harling and Thetford attended the accident on the A11 near Attleborough.

It is believed the incident involved one vehicle.

There are currently bus delays due to the incident at the Hempnall roundabout, including Konect 1, Simonds 2, and First 38/38A.

Severe disruptions are expected on the First 13/13C/X13 services, which have been diverted.

