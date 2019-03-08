Police attend car crash outside City College Norwich
PUBLISHED: 17:44 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 12 July 2019
Police have been called to a car crash involving two cars in Norwich.
Officers were called to Ipswich Road at around 4.18pm following reports of crash involving a Ford Fiesta and Ford C-Max outside City College Norwich.
Following the crash, one woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The ambulance service were also called.